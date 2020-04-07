Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,467 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.15% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,425,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,900,000 after purchasing an additional 555,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 453,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,813,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,530,000 after purchasing an additional 298,352 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,302,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOPE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $903.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. Hope Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

