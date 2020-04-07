Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Price Target Lowered to $11.50 at Citigroup

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

HST stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 458,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,019,694. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Host Hotels and Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 123,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 163,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 379,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 32,122 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

