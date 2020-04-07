Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HMHC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. 413,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,269. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $190.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.93 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

