Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.59% of Houlihan Lokey worth $19,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $1,713,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,329,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,853,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 322,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 77,275 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $481,060.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $18,243.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 13,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $637,860.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,149.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,364 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,489. 38.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HLI shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.94.

NYSE:HLI opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $59.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.