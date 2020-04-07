HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,142 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares during the period. HP makes up 0.7% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 112,660 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. First American Bank purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,665,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in HP by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. Longbow Research cut their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,876,368. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.1762 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

