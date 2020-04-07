HSBC Cuts Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target to GBX 1,370

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at HSBC from GBX 1,775 ($23.35) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DPLM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diploma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Diploma from GBX 1,725 ($22.69) to GBX 1,460 ($19.21) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diploma to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,601.88 ($21.07).

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 1,473 ($19.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,704.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,796.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 1,191 ($15.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,152 ($28.31).

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson acquired 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,941 ($25.53) per share, for a total transaction of £158,637.93 ($208,679.20).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

