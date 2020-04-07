HSBC Reiterates €10.20 Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €10.20 ($11.86) price target by equities research analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.27% from the company’s current price.

ENGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.70 ($20.58) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Engie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.54 ($18.07).

Get Engie alerts:

EPA ENGI opened at €9.60 ($11.16) on Tuesday. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.63). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.27.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.