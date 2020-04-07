Hubbell (HUBB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB):

4/3/2020 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

3/31/2020 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/23/2020 – Hubbell had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Hubbell had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

3/3/2020 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.08 and a 200-day moving average of $137.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,411.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 680,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,277 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 136.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 8.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

