Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.39 ($52.78).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSS opened at €25.79 ($29.99) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a 12 month high of €65.18 ($75.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.