Hush Price Reaches $0.0368 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Hush has a market cap of $322,428.75 and $347.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hush has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,750,330 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

