Husky Energy (HSE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

4/2/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

4/2/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

3/26/2020 – Husky Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Husky Energy was given a new C$3.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from C$6.00 to C$2.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$12.00 to C$4.00.

3/16/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$5.00.

3/13/2020 – Husky Energy was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – Husky Energy was given a new C$5.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$3.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$3.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.50 to C$7.50.

3/3/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.50.

3/2/2020 – Husky Energy was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$13.00.

2/28/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$9.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

2/27/2020 – Husky Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Husky Energy was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$15.00 to C$12.00.

2/10/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$15.00 to C$12.00.

Shares of TSE:HSE opened at C$4.25 on Tuesday. Husky Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$2.21 and a one year high of C$14.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -35.39%.

In other Husky Energy news, Director Asim Ghosh purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,840 shares in the company, valued at C$445,031.60. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $180,820.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

