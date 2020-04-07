Hydro Hits 24-Hour Volume of $462,508.00 (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $462,508.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bittrex, Upbit and IDAX. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00054339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.05 or 0.04586176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00067720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037068 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010998 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003328 BTC.

HYDRO is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Fatbtc, CoinEx, Mercatox, IDAX, Upbit, BitMart, DEx.top and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

