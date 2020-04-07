HyperCash (HC) Market Cap Reaches $48.08 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00015004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, EXX, Bithumb and Binance. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $48.08 million and approximately $27.12 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.38 or 0.02592442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00201322 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00048817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,568,461 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, TOPBTC, Bithumb, EXX, Huobi, Gate.io, HitBTC, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Allcoin, Bit-Z, Coinnest and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

