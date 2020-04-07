Hyperion (HYN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.72 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Hyperion token can now be bought for $0.0708 or 0.00000960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bgogo, Bibox and CoinExchange. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $22.42 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hyperion has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.09 or 0.02592466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00205690 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038249 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Hyperion

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, CoinExchange and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

