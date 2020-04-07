IAC/InterActiveCorp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.70.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $182.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

