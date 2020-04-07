Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IBDRY. Barclays upgraded shares of Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IBDRY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 84,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,752. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56. Iberdrola has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

