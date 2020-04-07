IDEX (IDEX) Trading Up 22.2% Over Last Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. IDEX has a total market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $4,126.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. One IDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.22 or 0.02582692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00201854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00049042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,674,826 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

