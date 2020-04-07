IG Group (LON:IGG) Price Target Increased to GBX 760 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IGG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 725 ($9.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 738.40 ($9.71).

LON:IGG opened at GBX 699.50 ($9.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 17.31. IG Group has a 12 month low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 739 ($9.72). The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 662.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 659.63.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

