IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGGHY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. IG GRP HOLDINGS/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

IG GRP HOLDINGS/S Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

