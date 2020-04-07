Ignis (IGNIS) Price Reaches $0.0187 on Top Exchanges

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Ignis has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignis has a total market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Indodax, Coinbit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ignis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.22 or 0.02582692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00201854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00049042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinbit, STEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Indodax and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.