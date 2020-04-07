Iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iliad in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays raised shares of Iliad from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

ILIAF stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.25. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Iliad has a 12 month low of $127.20 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.22.

Iliad SA provides retail telecommunication services in France. It offers its subscribers the Internet access solutions under the Free and Alice brands; telephony services; television services with 600 channels; and value added services comprising catch-up TV and video on demand, and video games, as well as subscription to pay-TV packages and channels consisting of Canal+, beIN Sports, etc.

