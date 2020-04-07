Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Buy Rating at Piper Sandler

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, February 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of INCY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.45. 231,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,460. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average is $80.38.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $166,383.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,329 shares of company stock worth $569,184. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,447,000 after buying an additional 66,797 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 149,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

