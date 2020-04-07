indaHash Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $104.00 (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, indaHash has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One indaHash token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. indaHash has a market cap of $794,128.25 and approximately $104.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash was first traded on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com.

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

