Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,502 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Independence Realty Trust worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,008,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,558,000 after acquiring an additional 123,959 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 514,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 22,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,228.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $268,582 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IRT opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

IRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

