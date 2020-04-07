Independent Research Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €50.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €50.00 ($58.14) price target from equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €65.10 ($75.70).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €50.34 ($58.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion and a PE ratio of 4.65. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of €36.60 ($42.55) and a 1 year high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.59.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

