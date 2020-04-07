Infosys Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,586 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average volume of 1,328 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 483.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after buying an additional 613,167 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Infosys by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $1,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

INFY traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,527,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,396,348. Infosys has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.