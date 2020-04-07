Innate Pharma S.A.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 14th (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma’s (NASDAQ:IPHA) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 14th. Innate Pharma had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 17th. The total size of the offering was $68,750,000 based on an initial share price of $5.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPHA opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innate Pharma stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Innate Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.