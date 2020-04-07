Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Innospec by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Innospec by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Innospec by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Innospec by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.45 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IOSP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

