Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Cut to “Hold” at Royal Bank of Canada

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INO. BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.33. 24,393,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,021,816. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.77. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $19.36.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,901.99% and a negative return on equity of 259.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,198.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $38,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INO. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.