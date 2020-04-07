InsaneCoin (INSN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $224.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 61.6% against the U.S. dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $111,584.26 and approximately $224.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00055095 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00989778 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00239975 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000782 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,349,240 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network.

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

