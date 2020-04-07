Insider Buying: Aspen Group Limited (ASX:APZ) Insider Acquires 148,557 Shares of Stock

Aspen Group Limited (ASX:APZ) insider John Carter bought 148,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$132,364.29 ($93,875.38).
APZ remained flat at $A$0.93 ($0.66) on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,535 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $89.10 million and a PE ratio of -14.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.12. Aspen Group Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.80 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of A$1.24 ($0.88).
About Aspen Group
Formed in 2001, Aspen Group is an ASX listed property group strategically focused on providing value for money accommodation. The accommodation sector is considered to have positive long term structural characteristics, with an enduring customer need and effective capital utilisation. Aspen has been a leading owner and manager of holiday and accommodation parks since 2004.Aspen currently owns 9 holiday and accommodation parks across Australia.
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.