Insider Buying: Aspen Group Limited (ASX:APZ) Insider Acquires 148,557 Shares of Stock

Aspen Group Limited (ASX:APZ) insider John Carter bought 148,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$132,364.29 ($93,875.38).

APZ remained flat at $A$0.93 ($0.66) on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,535 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $89.10 million and a PE ratio of -14.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.12. Aspen Group Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.80 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of A$1.24 ($0.88).

About Aspen Group

Formed in 2001, Aspen Group is an ASX listed property group strategically focused on providing value for money accommodation. The accommodation sector is considered to have positive long term structural characteristics, with an enduring customer need and effective capital utilisation. Aspen has been a leading owner and manager of holiday and accommodation parks since 2004.Aspen currently owns 9 holiday and accommodation parks across Australia.

