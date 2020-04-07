Insider Buying: BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Director Barbara Gayle Stymiest acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$45,800.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.14. 867,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,981. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -16.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.31. BlackBerry Ltd has a twelve month low of C$3.94 and a twelve month high of C$12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several research firms recently commented on BB. Pi Financial set a C$7.60 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

