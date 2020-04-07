Insider Buying: Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) Insider Buys £170.82 in Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) insider David Richardson Nicol acquired 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £170.82 ($224.70).

David Richardson Nicol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, David Richardson Nicol purchased 46 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.79) per share, for a total transaction of £167.44 ($220.26).

Shares of BRW stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 228.50 ($3.01). 743,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,988. The stock has a market cap of $686.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77. Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130 ($1.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 258.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 323.19.

BRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brewin Dolphin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 351 ($4.62).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

