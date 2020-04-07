Insider Buying: Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) insider Garry Charny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.49 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,930.00 ($10,588.65).

Shares of ASX:CNI traded up A$0.13 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting A$1.55 ($1.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,080,787 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.21. Centuria Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.76 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Centuria Capital Group

Centuria Capital Group, a property funds manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Investment Bonds Management, and Co-Investments segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds. The Investment Bonds Management segment manages benefit funds, which include a range of financial products, such as single and multi-premium investments.

