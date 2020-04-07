Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Buys 15 Shares of Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Preben Prebensen bought 15 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 989 ($13.01) per share, for a total transaction of £148.35 ($195.15).

On Thursday, March 5th, Preben Prebensen purchased 12 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,279 ($16.82) per share, with a total value of £153.48 ($201.89).

On Wednesday, February 5th, Preben Prebensen acquired 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,461 ($19.22) per share, with a total value of £146.10 ($192.19).

Shares of CBG traded up GBX 57.50 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,042 ($13.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. Close Brothers Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 849 ($11.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,179.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,399.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 22.70 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBG. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Close Brothers Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Investec cut Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,424.82 ($18.74).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

