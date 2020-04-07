Insider Buying: Duketon Mining Ltd (ASX:DKM) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Duketon Mining Ltd (ASX:DKM) insider Seamus Cornelius bought 100,000 shares of Duketon Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$11,800.00 ($8,368.79).

Duketon Mining Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.10 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of A$0.25 ($0.17). The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 million and a PE ratio of -4.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.14.

Duketon Mining Company Profile

Duketon Mining Limited engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, gold, platinum group elements, and other base metals. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Duketon project with approximately 1,800 square kilometers of tenure located within the prospective Duketon Greenstone Belt, north of Laverton in the Eastern Goldfields mineral province.

