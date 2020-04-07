Insider Buying: Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Acquires 120 Shares of Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) insider Roger Whiteside bought 120 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,503 ($19.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,803.60 ($2,372.53).

Roger Whiteside also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Roger Whiteside acquired 11,251 shares of Greggs stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,589 ($20.90) per share, for a total transaction of £178,778.39 ($235,172.84).

GRG stock traded up GBX 197.22 ($2.59) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,794 ($23.60). 430,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,094. Greggs plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,276.50 ($16.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,895.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,053.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC lowered Greggs to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,071.43 ($27.25).

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

