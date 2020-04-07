Insider Buying: Hays plc (LON:HAS) Insider Acquires 48,845 Shares of Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS) insider Mary Teresa Rainey purchased 48,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £49,821.90 ($65,537.88).

Shares of LON HAS traded up GBX 3.55 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 99.35 ($1.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,172,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. Hays plc has a 12-month low of GBX 92.35 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 154.18.

Get Hays alerts:

Hays (LON:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 4.60 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hays plc will post 1374.0000714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Hays’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Hays from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Investec started coverage on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hays has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 153.64 ($2.02).

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.