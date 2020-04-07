Insider Buying: Land & Homes Group Ltd (ASX:LHM) Insider Acquires 19,000,000 Shares of Stock

Land & Homes Group Ltd (ASX:LHM) insider Choon Keng (CK) Kho purchased 19,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$380,000.00 ($269,503.55).

Choon Keng (CK) Kho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho purchased 2,500,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,460.99).

On Wednesday, January 8th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho purchased 18,000,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$360,000.00 ($255,319.15).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.01. Land & Homes Group Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of A$0.01 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.79, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

