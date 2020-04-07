Insider Buying: Oncimmune Holdings PLC (LON:ONC) Insider Purchases 9,487 Shares of Stock

Oncimmune Holdings PLC (LON:ONC) insider Matthew Hall bought 9,487 shares of Oncimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £5,028.11 ($6,614.19).

ONC stock traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 53.35 ($0.70). The stock had a trading volume of 62,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.59. Oncimmune Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 111.45 ($1.47). The firm has a market cap of $33.88 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.32.

Get Oncimmune alerts:

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Oncimmune in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Oncimmune Company Profile

Oncimmune Holdings Plc, an early cancer detection company, develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom and North America. The company engages in the development of autoantibody based platform to allow cancer detection to a range of solid cancer tumor types. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test, which is ordered by a doctor to aid in the risk assessment and early detection of lung cancer in high-risk patients and to stratify indeterminate pulmonary nodules for the risk of malignancy.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Oncimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.