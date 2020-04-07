Insider Buying: Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Purchases 37,749 Shares of Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) insider Alastair Cochran bought 37,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £80,405.37 ($105,768.71).

LON:PFC traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 208.60 ($2.74). 816,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 256.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 355.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64. The company has a market cap of $720.42 million and a PE ratio of 9.79. Petrofac Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 530 ($6.97).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Petrofac’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Petrofac’s payout ratio is 1.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised their target price on Petrofac from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Petrofac from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Petrofac from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 595 ($7.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oddo Securities decreased their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 383 ($5.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 420.71 ($5.53).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

