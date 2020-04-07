Insider Buying: Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) insider Sebastian Goldner acquired 5,000 shares of Proton Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £1,400 ($1,841.62).

Shares of PPS traded up GBX 1.65 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 26.55 ($0.35). 210,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27. Proton Power Systems Plc has a one year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 48 ($0.63).

About Proton Power Systems

Proton Power Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, as well as UPS and solar batteries.

