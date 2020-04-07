Insider Buying: Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) Insider Buys 494 Shares of Stock

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) insider John (Jack) Scott Perry purchased 494 shares of Witan Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £167.26 ($220.02) per share, for a total transaction of £82,626.44 ($108,690.40).

Witan Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 0.57 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 173.82 ($2.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,264. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 194.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 215.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 28.04. Witan Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 149 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.50 ($3.10).

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.18. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.81%.

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.