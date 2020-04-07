Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AAXN traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.96. The stock had a trading volume of 768,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,422. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $90.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,896.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2,460.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,855,000 after purchasing an additional 211,552 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,600,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,544,000 after purchasing an additional 299,281 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,587,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,593,000 after purchasing an additional 161,006 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 836,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 26,457 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAXN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $94.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

