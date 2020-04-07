Insider Selling: BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Major Shareholder Sells 200 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25,000.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Citigroup Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust alerts:

On Thursday, March 26th, Citigroup Inc sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Citigroup Inc bought 417 shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $41,700,000.00.

Shares of BLW traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. 277,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,412. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,546,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after buying an additional 112,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 34,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 83,898 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 289,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,484,000.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.