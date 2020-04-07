Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 26th, Scott Mcfeely sold 300 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $50,078.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $72,811.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $70,856.00.

CIEN stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.54. 3,570,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,022. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Ciena by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

