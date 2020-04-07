Insider Selling: CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) EVP Sells 12,598 Shares of Stock

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $61.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,573. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.69. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $79.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

