Insider Selling: Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Director Sells 99,858 Shares of Stock

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Director Leo Liebowitz sold 99,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,939,242.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Leo Liebowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Leo Liebowitz sold 56,000 shares of Getty Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,131,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Leo Liebowitz sold 25,000 shares of Getty Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $537,500.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Leo Liebowitz sold 8,540 shares of Getty Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $240,144.80.

GTY stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $20.72. 247,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,487. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $807.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Getty Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,355,000 after buying an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $12,445,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 40,686 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Company Profile

