Insider Selling: Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Director Sells 258,592 Shares of Stock

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.92. 2,224,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,579. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.64 and its 200-day moving average is $216.44. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $264.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

