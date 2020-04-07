Insider Selling: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $1,263,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NEOG traded down $5.78 on Tuesday, hitting $62.48. 386,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,992. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.12. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 124.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on Neogen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

